Highway Superintendent says he’s had enough, SWR outlines budget

George “Gio” Woodson at a recent Town Board meeting. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, Feb. 25.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Highway superintendent says he’s had enough, opts not to run for re-election

SWR outlines $81.7M preliminary budget for 2021-22 that keeps COVID protocols in place

Late Little Flower executive was ‘fearless’ with sense for social justice

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold GOP nominates new candidates for Town Board; drops highway superintendent

Hefty price tag for Justice Court as renovations said to cost at least $5.7M

Southold Town hires four new officers, promotes pair to sergeant

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Our first magazine issue of 2021 is here and it has a fresh look and feel

Everyone is eating birria, and Riverhead has a great place to try it

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 26.