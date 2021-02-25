Margaret Jackson

Margaret Jackson, known to her family as “Suzie,” passed away peacefully at her residence in Riverhead, N.Y., on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the age of 89.

Margaret was born in Riverhead, at home, on Sept. 29, 1931, to Ted and Mary Turpin, who preceded her in death. She attended Riverhead High School and thereafter married Allen Jackson of Riverhead. After their third child, they moved to Bay Shore, N.Y., where she worked for 25 years as an attendant at Pilgrim State Psychiatric Hospital in Brentwood, N.Y. After retiring, she returned to Riverhead to care for her aged mother.

Unmarried at her death, she was survived by her daughter, Nancy Jackson of Winter Park, Fla.; her son Allen Jackson Jr. (wife Karen) of Buchanan, Mich.; and her brother William “Sonny” Turpin (wife Barbara) of Southampton, N.Y. She was also loved by her grandchildren, Kiyoko Johnson, Akili Gamble, Nicole Walters, Allen R. Jackson and Jonathan Jackson; great-grandchildren, X-zavier and Samson; along with a host of nieces and nephews. A special thanks to nephew Teddy Turpin, his wife, Yvonne, and niece Latoya Booker for their constant care for her in her latter years. In addition to her parents, Margaret was preceded in death by her son Donald Jackson; her sister, Mary Wyche; and her brothers Donald Turpin and Thurman Booker.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 27, at Brockett Funeral Home, 203 Hampton Road, Southampton, N.Y. Due to COVID-19, the number of attendees will be limited; however, all are invited to attend the livestream of the service, which may be viewed directly on Margaret’s memorial page at brockettfuneralhome.com. The service will also be recorded and viewable on the memorial page following the service. Flowers may be sent to the funeral home.

