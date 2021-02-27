Blotters: Woman with 22 license suspensions arrested

Southampton Town police arrested a 31-year-old Calverton man for DWI in Hampton Bays early Monday.

Police received a report of a reckless, erratic driver shortly before 12:30 a.m. and located Brayden Krueger parked in the middle of Montauk Highway.

He told police he was driving back from a 7-Eleven in East Quogue to his girlfriends house in Hampton Bays and was found to be intoxicated, police said.

Mr. Krueger was charged with driving while intoxicated and one violation, according to police.

• Police arrested a 33-year-old Riverhead woman for driving with 22 license suspensions early last Wednesday morning.

According to police, Brittany Hughes was stopped for speeding on Peconic Avenue in Riverside when an officer discovered her license had 22 scoffs on seven dates.

She was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and several violations and released on an appearance ticket, officials said.

• Police were called to a home on Oak Avenue in Flanders last Tuesday afternoon after a man noticed three nails in a tire on his vehicle.

• Someone threw an empty Heineken beer bottle through the front window of a home on Suffolk Avenue in Flanders overnight last week. The incident was reported to police last Tuesday morning.

• Someone removed the catalytic converter from two buses owned by East Wind Caterers on Route 25A in Wading River last Thursday, according to Riverhead Town police.

• A Riverhead woman reported Friday that someone illegally used her Social Security number to collect unemployment, according to police.

• A man in a black Nissan left the Empire Gas Station on Route 58 Monday without paying for $30 worth of gas, according to police.

• A bottle of tequila was reported stolen by an unknown man at Lucky Liquors on West Main Street last Tuesday night. The suspect left the area in an unknown direction, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.