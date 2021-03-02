Local pols say Cuomo allegations demand thorough examination, first responders save infant

Gov. Andrew Cuomo at a press conference in August. (Credit: Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, March 2.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Local pols: Cuomo allegations demand a thorough examination

Infant who was choking on LEGO piece rescued by Riverhead sergeant, RVAC paramedic

One year later, remembering victims of pandemic

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Town Board studies amendments to ethics code amid struggles to add new members to historic preservation group

NORTHFORKER

Lilia Perez brings an international perspective to her winemaking at RGNY

North Fork Dream Home: Take in views of Bug Light from your sofa

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies and wind today with a high temperature of about 33 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 30.