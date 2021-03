Riverhead resident Willie B. Campbell Jr. died Feb. 13, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 75.

Mr. Campbell was born June 30, 1945, in Little Rock, Ark. He worked as a landscaper, and enjoyed playing cards, dance and good cooking.

He is survived by his companion, Rosa Mae Clinton.

Arrangements were handled by McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.