Limited number of spectators to be allowed at high school sporting events

Shoreham-Wading River players and fans celebrate after defeating Mount Sinai during the Suffolk County Football Class IV championship game at LaValle Stadium in Stony Brook on Nov 24th 2019. (Credit: Daniel De Mato/file)

A limited number of fans will be allowed at high school sporting events in Suffolk County starting next week, Section XI announced Monday evening.

High school sports returned for an abbreviated winter season that ended this past weekend, but no spectators were allowed at games. An abbreviated season of fall sports started this week with games scheduled to begin next week.

The Section XI Athletic Council, in conjunction with the Executive Board, announced that for indoor sports, no more than two spectators per athlete may permitted, subject to facility capacities. Only home spectators will be allowed.

For outdoor sports, no more than two spectators per athlete may be permitted, also subject to facility capacities.

Individual districts still have discretion to further limit spectators, Section XI said.

More information is expected to be released on spring sports as the season approaches.

The fall season includes boys and girls soccer, football, girls tennis, boys and girls volleyball, cross country and boys golf.

With no fans allowed during the winter season, some districts began offering more livestream capabilities so fans could watch from home.

Riverhead will again not field any teams during the fall season, but is expected to resume athletics for the abbreviated spring season.