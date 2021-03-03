Zeldin exploring run for governor, Case made for lights at EPCAL ballfields
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, March 3.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Case made for installing lights at EPCAL ballfields
Zeldin confirms he’s considering run at New York governor
Limited number of spectators to be allowed at high school sporting events
Wrestling: Dream ending for Wildcats, who win county dual meet championship
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Doroski, Mealy top Democratic ticket in town elections
NORTHFORKER
Secrets of the Off Season: Tending the birds at Feisty Acres farm
Shop Local: Make dinner at home feel special with these items from The Weathered Barn
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 32.