Zeldin exploring run for governor, Case made for lights at EPCAL ballfields

Congressman Lee Zeldin casts his ballot at the Mastic Beach firehouse in November. (Credit: Grant Parpan)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, March 3.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Case made for installing lights at EPCAL ballfields

Zeldin confirms he’s considering run at New York governor

Limited number of spectators to be allowed at high school sporting events

Wrestling: Dream ending for Wildcats, who win county dual meet championship

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Doroski, Mealy top Democratic ticket in town elections

NORTHFORKER

Secrets of the Off Season: Tending the birds at Feisty Acres farm

Shop Local: Make dinner at home feel special with these items from The Weathered Barn

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 45 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 32.