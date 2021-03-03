Anne K. Doroski (née Kruszon) of Calverton passed away on Feb. 19, 2021, after a brief illness. She was 89.

Anne was born in Calverton to John and Sophie (Ruskowski) Kruszon and raised in Riverhead. In 1950, Anne married Wesley Doroski, also from Calverton, and they moved to Shoreham to raise their four children and tend their farm. Anne returned to work in 1967 as an administrative assistant at the Shoreham-Wading River School District until her retirement in 1989.

Anne was a dedicated wife and mother who enjoyed gardening, golfing, sewing and gathering with family and friends. Following Wesley’s death in 1995, Anne relocated to Calverton’s Foxwood Village, where she remained until her death.

Anne was predeceased by her brother John (Janek) Kruszon and sisters, Alice McClellan and Barbara Carver. She is survived by her loving companion of many years, Anthony Pira, and her brothers Thomas Kruszon and Peter Kruszon. She also leaves behind her children, David Doroski, Marie Metts, Elizabeth Doroski and Leslie McDowell; and grandsons Zachary Metts, Brandon Metts and Robert McDowell.

The family is being cared for by Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, and a private memorial service will be planned for later this year. Anne will be buried at Calverton National Cemetery with Wesley.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Anne’s memory.

