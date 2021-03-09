COVID-19 on the North Fork, a one-year statistical snapshot
It’s been exactly one year since the first case of COVID-19 was reported in Suffolk County.
Perhaps more than any other news event, the pandemic has been told through statistics provided by state and local health departments.
Initially worried residents were tracking how many people had contracted the coronavirus, followed by testing numbers and, of course, vaccine distribution.
The number of deaths, particularly those in nursing homes, has also received immense scrutiny.
As we hit the one year anniversary, we took a look back at that data to provide a statistical snapshot of one year living with COVID-19.
Positive Tests
166,497 in Suffolk County
3,110 in Riverhead Town
1,482 in Southold Town
Testing
3,016,759 tests were administered in Suffolk County
41,441 individuals who hadn’t been diagnosed with COVID-19 later tested positive for antibodies
Hospitalizations
12,460 patients were admitted to Suffolk County hospitals with COVID-19
Fatalities
3,125 fatalities in Suffolk County
Deaths at local nursing homes
41 — Acadia Center, Riverhead
27 — PBMC Skilled Nursing Facility, Riverhead
11 — Peconic Landing, Greenport
4 — San Simeon by the Sound, Greenport
Cases reported by local schools
(Staff and Students, 2020-21 school year only)
Riverhead — 252
Shoreham-Wading River — 149
Mattituck-Cutchogue — 77
Southold — 42
Greenport — 40
Oysterponds — 1
New Suffolk — 1
Vaccinations
262,744 Suffolk County residents have received a first dose
136,257 are fully vaccinated
Demographic breakdown of fully vaccinated
85% White
8.5% African American
4.3% Asian
2.2% other