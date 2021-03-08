Former Calverton resident Grace E. Gotimer of Bethlehem, Pa., died peacefully on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. She was 84 years young.

Born on June 16, 1936, in Calverton, N.Y., she was the daughter of Harry and Charlotte Edwards of Edwards Avenue. When Grace wasn’t in school, she assisted her father, Harry, on their farm, growing cauliflower and planting potatoes. She shared many of her stories of these times with her grandchildren. Grace especially enjoyed telling the story of her father chasing her in the yard with a garter snake.

During Grace’s childhood, she and her family went to Maspeth to have Sunday night dinner for her cousins, aunts, uncles and grandpa. She would always get stuck at the kids’ table and always retold how much she hated it! Grace was proud of her Scottish and Irish heritage and worked with her cousin Cynthia to create family reunions.

After obtaining her master’s degree at Hofstra University, Grace taught at Riley Avenue Elementary School. She taught grades 1-3 over her 29-year career, retiring in 1991. Grace lived and breathed for her students, knew how special they were, and helped them dream big for their future.

Grace and Paul Gotimer married on Nov. 22, 1957. They remained in her family’s home, raised their four children there and eventually had grandchildren sleep over. Grace’s home was frequented by many visitors and friends, including Bev and Olin Warner. They would stop by for coffee or just chat because they saw her sitting on the front porch. She believed in an open-door policy at all times.

After Grace retired in 1991, she and Paul purchased a truck and fifth-wheel trailer with goals and ambitions of traveling the countryside. They became involved in rallies and met couples from around the country. Some of her best friends from those rallies include Rick and Carol McHugh and Bob and Jean Eldridge.

Grace shared her love of traveling, cooking and crafting with her eight grandchildren. She would often be teaching them how to make flower wreaths. Grace would also teach her grandchildren how to taste-test the desserts she made, including her blueberry buckle. Each summer, she would take her grandchildren on a week’s vacation to explore the East Coast.

Predeceased by her loving husband Paul in 2015, Grace is survived by her children, Scott (Denise), Jim (Peter), Drew, and Pamela (Kenneth) Davidson. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Jacob, Daniel, Patrick, Ashley (Brian), Chris (Kimber), Matthew, Angela (JT) and Nicole; and two great-grandchildren, Mia and Autumn.

She also leaves behind five nieces and two nephews, who loved and adored their Aunt Grace. She will truly be missed by all of her family and friends. She shared a special light with the world and made friends with anyone she could.

Memorial services will be held Thursday, March 11, at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. in Riverhead. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Her final resting place will be at the Baiting Hollow Congregational Church Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Parents Association of Riley Avenue, C/O Riley Avenue School, 374 Riley Ave., Calverton, NY 11933.

