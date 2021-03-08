Sanford H. “Sandy” Friemann of New Suffolk died suddenly from cardiac arrest on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, near his winter residence in Marco Island, Fla. He was 79 years old.

Born on Aug. 19, 1941, to Henry and Lillian (Mock) Friemann in Freeport, N.Y., Sandy spent his early summers on Little Creek in Cut­ch­ogue. He attended the University of Georgia and SUNY/Farmingdale, earning a degree in horticulture. After graduating, he moved full-time to Cut­ch­ogue, where he began what would become a 40-year career in agriculture. He was the co-founder of Pinewood Perennial Gardens in Cut­ch­ogue with his longtime business partner, Hank Rienecker.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Betty Friemann (née Whelan); daughters Wendy Forsley (Tom), Cindy McCaffery (Tom) and Dana Lehnert (Bill); and six adoring grandchildren: Cassidy and Kyle Forsley, Ryan and Evan McCaffery, and Everett and Breckin Lehnert. He is also survived by his brother, Robert Friemann (Pattie) and his sister, Barbara Hayes, and too many loving nieces, nephews and in-laws to list. He was never happier than when surrounded by his family.

Sandy was an active member of the community, serving in the Cut­ch­ogue Fire Department for over 53 years. He was elected to the Board of Fire Commissioners in 1993 and continued to hold this position until the time of his passing. He was an avid collector and restorer of classic hot rods and enjoyed being part of the car show circuit.

Of all of the titles held throughout his life, none brought him more joy than the title of “Grampy.” He had unique and special relationships with each of his grandchildren and could often be found on the sidelines of their sporting events, having a poolside tea party or bragging to strangers about their achievements. He was a people-person who made friends easily and kept them for a lifetime. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, March 11, from 4 to 8 p.m., with Cut­ch­ogue Fire Department services commencing at 7, at DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Homes in Mattituck.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 12, at Our Lady of Ostrabrama R.C. Church in Cut­ch­ogue. Interment will follow at Cut­ch­ogue Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) or to Cut­ch­ogue Fire Department.

