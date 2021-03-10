Local schools OK limited spectators, doctor reflects on a year with COVID-19

a few distanced fans at the Mattituck-Eastport-South Manor boys soccer game Monday. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, March 10.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

One year later, reflecting on the ‘tsunami of sickness’ that hit PBMC in two waves

Local schools OK limited spectators for fall season

NORTHFORKER

Eat your way through the week with these North Fork restaurant specials

The Lady Brewsters are back with a special beer for Women’s Month

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 52 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.