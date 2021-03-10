Barbara A. Reiter

October 18, 1929 – March 6, 2021

On March 6, 2021, we said goodbye to one amazing and wonderful woman. An accomplished New York City accountant, she had a work ethic that lasted throughout her life. In her later years, this was evidenced by her “full-time” volunteer work at Peconic Bay Medical Center for over seven years.

She was fortunate to travel throughout the world, even to Antarctica on a scientific expedition. An avid reader, she had an opinion and a story for everything. Equally at home at the theater or digging in the garden, she had a love of music and art, as well as nature. She loved all animals, from elephants and tigers to dogs, cats, birds and deer. She once envisioned a donkey rescue ranch in Arizona. She was a fiercely strong and independent individual, which carried her through her 91 years on this earth, rarely daunted by physical ailments.

She leaves behind her daughter, Gwen Sartoris, and husband, Jim, of Freeport, Maine; sister Kathleen Milne and niece Shelley Milne of Mattituck, N.Y.; brother Lionel Reiter and wife, Kathy, of Kentland, Ind.; and brother Donald Reiter and wife, Betty, of Chemung, N.Y. She also left many beloved friends and acquaintances.

She so appreciated the “ordinary” parts of life, like trips to the post office or having her car serviced at the local station, never forgetting to say “thank you.”

A celebration of her life will occur at a later date, when the azaleas are in bloom. Until then, enjoy an Irish coffee (with plenty of whipped cream) or an Absolut and tonic — double lime — or just appreciate the beauty of the upcoming spring and the rebirth of the gardens.

Online condolences may be made through DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home. Contributions can be made in Barbara’s name to North Fork Animal Welfare League, P.O. Box 297, Southold, NY 11971 or North Fork Community Theatre, P.O. Box 86, Mattituck, NY 11952.

