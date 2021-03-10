Riverhead resident Zbigniew “Ziggy” Wilinski died March 9, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 74.

Born June 21, 1946, he was the son of Stanislaw and Aurelia (Soltysiak) Wilinski. He graduated from Riverhead High School in 1964 and was a graduate of Suffolk County Community College. He served with the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1971.

Ziggy served as postmaster of the Riverhead post office and was president/manager of Riverhead Polish Hall. He was a member of the Riverhead Polish Independent Club and St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead and a past member of the St. Isidore School Board.

He was a New York Mets fan and loved being with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Wanda (née Bondarowicz); his children, Michelle, of Riverhead and Mark (Sharon), of Connecticut; his siblings, Barbara Kolpak of Speonk and Roman (Cathy) of Southold; and two grandchildren, Adam and Austin.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, March 11, from 4 to 7 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 12, at St. Isidore R.C. Church, followed by burial at St. Isidore Cemetery.

Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Isidore R.C. Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

