Calverton resident Eileen Murray died March 8, 2021, at Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. She was 53.

Born Dec. 25, 1967, in Queens, she was the daughter of Michael and Kathleen (Reis) Murray. She held a bachelor’s degree.

Predeceased by her father, she is survived by her mother and her sister, Lorraine (Bill) Callas.

The family will receive visitors Friday, March 12, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to the ALS Foundation (als.org) or the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration (theaftd.org).