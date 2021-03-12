Riverhead police chief responds to task force report, Board of Education approves purchase of face shields

The annual cost to add body cameras is estimated at $160,000. (Credit: Ryan Johnson/Flickr)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, March 12.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Riverhead police chief says he supports body cameras, but coming up with funding remains issue

Board of Education approves purchase of face shields, allowing more students to return to school

Sen. Palumbo joins growing list of legislators calling for governor to resign

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold Police chief responds to task force report, questions cost of body cams

Public hearing scheduled April 5 on affordable apartment complex in Southold

NORTHFORKER

How 3 North Fork businesswomen pivoted in the year of Covid

North Fork Open Houses: 9 listings to check out for the weekend of March 13

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 42.