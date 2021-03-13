Blotters: Taxicab compliance check results in 11 code summonses

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

The Riverhead Community Oriented Policing Enforcement unit, also known as COPE, conducted a townwide taxicab compliance enforcement check last Wednesday morning and only one cab company operating in the town was in compliance with local and state regulations, according to police.

Officers conducted a total of seven compliance checks, resulting in 11 town code summonses and one state vehicle and traffic law violation, according to police.

In total, police said, five taxicab companies were inspected and only one was found to be in compliance with local and state regulations.

The primary mission of the enforcement is to maintain public safety by deterring illegal operation of non-permitted vehicles and ensuring compliance with Riverhead town code and all vehicle and traffic laws.

Police did not identify which companies were in or out of compliance.

• An Aquebogue woman told police last Wednesday that someone gained access to her Capital One Bank debit card and illegally removed $2,499, according to police.

• Mynor Ramos, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated following his arrest on Edwards Avenue north of Middle Country Road in Calverton early Friday morning.

• Kyle Guzman, age and address unavailable, was charged with petit larceny following his arrest last Tuesday morning at Walmart on Route 58. Mr. Guzman also was wanted on two outstanding arrest warrants out of Riverhead Justice Court, according to police.

• Someone stole the tires and rims from a Nissan Altima on Kroemer Avenue last Wednesday morning.

• A Riverhead man reported last Wednesday that his Social Security number was used by an unknown person to illegally file for unemployment, according to police.

In a separate incident later that day, a Jamesport woman reported that the same thing had happened to her.

• A man stole $225 worth of pants from the Champion store at Tanger Outlets Monday afternoon, according to police.

• A man attempted to steal $138 worth of items from ShopRite on Route 58 Monday afternoon but fled in an unknown direction, according to police.

• Four pairs of Ugg boots were stolen from the Ugg Australia store at Tanger Outlets Friday afternoon by an unknown man, according to police. The value of the stolen items was not disclosed.

• A 26-year-old Flanders man was arrested during a traffic stop in Hampton Bays Friday for driving without a valid license.

According to police, Christian Estrada was stopped for operating a mobile device while driving and further investigation revealed his license was suspended.

He was arrested for second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket, police said.

• Meaghan Walker, 36, of Greenport was arrested and charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle during a traffic stop on Moriches Riverhead Road in Northampton Saturday night.

She was released on an appearance ticket, officials said.

• A 50-year-old Flanders woman was issued a violation for harassment after being involved in a physical altercation with another woman early last Thursday morning.

Police responded to the dispute on June Avenue in Flanders shortly before 1 a.m. and the woman was arrested for second-degree harassment, which is a violation, and released on an appearance ticket, officials said.

• Extra patrols of the area near the Riverwoods Community in Riverside were requested after a woman reported someone rummaged through her unlocked car last Monday around 11 a.m.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.