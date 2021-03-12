Editor’s Note

It has come to our attention that an article we published this week about a local woman who was in line to receive a kidney transplant contained a major inaccuracy. While we are still reviewing the issues with the story we have learned that the woman is not a patient at Stony Brook University Hospital as was disclosed on a GoFundMe page benefitting her to help offset medical expenses.

Because there was a fundraising component with this article we wanted to notify our readers immediately while we continue to investigate. We removed the story from our websites after Stony Brook University Hospital notified us she is not a transplant patient at that facility. We could not independently verify whether the woman was a transplant patient at a different hospital.

—The editors of The Suffolk Times and Riverhead News-Review