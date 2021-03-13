Police charge woman for 2020 murder of Aquebogue man

Lee Pedersen of Aquebogue hard at work in his garage, where he worked with antique gas engines. (Courtesy of Tracy Flack)

Suffolk County police have charged a Central Islip woman for the murder of an Aquebogue man last year.

Homicide Squad detectives arrested Donatila O’Mahoney, 41, and charged her with second-degree murder for the killing of Lee Pedersen on March 8, 2020.

Police said Ms. O’Mahoney will be arraigned at Supreme Court in Riverhead Saturday.

Mr. Pedersen, 69, was found dead on March 9, 2020 after Riverhead Town police performed a welfare check on him and found him dead of a gunshot wound around 10 p.m. the night before.

The death remained a mystery for the past year for friends and those who knew Mr. Pedersen.

Suffolk police did not release additional details on the murder in a press release Friday.

The News-Review published a story last week on the one-year anniversary of Mr. Pedersen’s death.