Cops: Wading River woman drove wrong way on highway, arrested for DWI

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

A Wading River woman was arrested for driving while intoxicated after allegedly driving the wrong direction on Sunrise Highway during overnight hours Sunday, according to Suffolk County police.

Maria Latora, 26, was reportedly driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway near exit 44 in Islip, police said. Highway patrol officers responded after a motorist called 911 at 1:25 a.m. to report the dangerous vehicle. The officers located the 2017 Honda Accord driving the wrong direction and attempted to pull over the vehicle.

Police said the driver failed to stop and continued eastbound. Officers closed the eastbound lanes of Sunrise Highway at exit 50. When the driver reached exit 50, Ms. Latora allegedly made a U-turn and began traveling westbound. She then stopped for a highway patrol officer on the westbound service road between exit 50 and exit 50A in Holbrook at about 1:40 a.m.

Ms. Latora was arrested and held overnight at the Fourth Precinct for a scheduled arraignment Sunday, police said.