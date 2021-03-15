Morning fire damages multiple units at Calverton Hills apartment complex

The damaged home on Monday morning as crews work to board it up after a morning fire. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

Riverhead volunteer firefighters battled both fire and wind Monday morning in a fire that damaged three units in the Calverton Hills apartment complex.

The fire was called in at 8:18 a.m. and firefighters were on the scene until 11:45 a.m., according to Riverhead Fire Chief Tim Corwin.

The fire is under investigation by Brookhaven Town fire marshal as well as the Suffolk County Arson Squad, he said.

“We’re not exactly sure of the cause,” Chief Corwin said. “The wind today was definitely the biggest enemy. It really pushed the fire through the house really quickly.”

The homes, on the street called Hill Spur, are all attached housing in the section of the fire.

“The one where the original fire was, that house is pretty much a total loss,” the chief said. “And we had minor fire damage in the two adjoining houses, and there was water damage, in probably five units all together.”

No firefighters were injured but the occupant of the unit where the fire started was taken to Peconic Bay Medical Center by Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance for treatment of smoke inhalation, Chief Corwin said.

Most of the damage involved fire spreading through the attic from unit to unit, Chief Corwin said. Most of the damage was on the second floor, with water damage being the biggest issue on the others.

The Wading River Fire Department responded with an engine and the Flanders Fire Department responded with a tanker, Chief Corwin said. The Ridge Fire Department was on standby at the Riverhead fire house.