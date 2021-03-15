William A. Gajeski of Laurel died in New York City on March 6, 2021. He was 65 years old.

He was born May 12, 1955, in Greenport to Helen (Dull) and Felix Gajeski. He was raised in Laurel and graduated from Mattituck High School with the Class of 1973.

William worked as a farmer with Felix Gajeski & Sons and with Half Hollow Nursery in Laurel. He was a retired member of Jamesport Fire Department. He enjoyed NASCAR and old tractors.

He is survived by his son, Keith (Kerri), of Pennsylvania; three grandchildren; his brother, Felix “Babe” Gajeski Jr. (Gwen); and two nephews.

The family has chosen to remember Bill’s life privately at this time.

Memorial donations may be made to Jamesport Fire Department or Bideawee Animal Shelter in Westhampton.

DeFriest-Grattan Funeral Home in Mattituck is assisting the family.

