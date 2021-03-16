Prosecutors say murder suspect forged victim’s will, fire damages apartments
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, March 16.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Prosecutor: Murder suspect forged victim’s will, attempted to flee country
Morning fire damages multiple units at Calverton Hills apartment complex
Supervisor says American Rescue Plan to deliver $3.67M in stimulus funds to Riverhead Town
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
First hearing on police reform report scheduled for Wednesday
NORTHFORKER
Here’s what happened when I let Chef Anthony surprise me
North Fork Dream Home: You don’t have to travel off the North Fork to experience the Mediterranean
WEATHER
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be just 31 with a slight chance of rain or light snow.