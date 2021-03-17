Remembering Riverhead’s Ziggy, Vaccination sites set to open

Zbigniew Wilinski, 74, pictured with his grandchildren. (Courtesy photo)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, March 17.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Ziggy Wilinski, 74, was a champion for Riverhead and the Polish Hall he managed with love

SUNY Southampton vaccine site set to open Friday, appointments can now be booked

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold in line to receive $2.43M in federal stimulus funds, but supervisor cautions figure could alter

NORTHFORKER

How to Take the Best Care of Your Boat

Reflections on a year of COVID, by the owner of Love Lane Kitchen

WEATHER

Expect mostly cloudy skies today with a high temperature of about 37 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be just 31 with a slight chance of rain or light snow.