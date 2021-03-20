Blotters: Flanders man injured during crash charged with DWI

Southampton Town police arrested a 38-year-old Flanders man for DWI following a crash on Evergreen Road in Flanders last Monday afternoon.

According to police, Maynor Deleon-Sandoval was involved in a motor vehicle accident shortly before 4 p.m. and was found to be intoxicated at the scene.

He was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center with a head injury and laceration to his forehead, officials said, and was charged with driving while intoxicated and second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

• Police arrested a 30-year-old Aquebogue man for DWI on Riverside Drive Sunday night.

According to police, David Depaz Javier was stopped for making a left turn onto County Road 105 from Flanders Road at a red light around 10:45 p.m. and reportedly told an officer he had three beers before driving.

He was charged with DWI and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said, due to having two previous DWI offenses in the last decade.

• George Trent, 45, of Riverhead was arrested for impaired driving during a traffic stop after being stopped by police in Riverside early Sunday morning.

According to police, he initially failed to comply with an officer attempting to pull him over and did poorly on field sobriety tests around 4:30 a.m.

Mr. Trent was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs and several violations, reports said.

• Several pieces of scrap metal were reported stolen from outside of a residence on Flanders Road last Tuesday morning.

Extra patrols of the area were requested.

• A Flanders man called police to report that $10,000 was stolen from his night stand and that the money was returned after he called police Friday morning.

The man reportedly told police that he doesn’t lock his room in the house he rents and believes a housemate took the money, according to a report.

• A woman called police Saturday afternoon to report that two garden gnomes were stolen from her front yard in the Riverwoods community.

• Police were called to a home on Pond Drive in Riverside after a woman noticed her front door knob was broken off around 4:30 p.m.

Nothing in the residence was reported missing and extra patrols of the area were conducted.

• Police responded to a home on Topping Drive in Northampton Friday after a woman reported that her son let two people use his vehicle the day before and they didn’t return it.

Police spoke with the woman’s son, who said he does not know the names of the two subjects or where they live.

An officer advised the woman to advise her son to file a formal police report.

• A man stole 25 polo shirts from the Polo Ralph Lauren store in Tanger Outlets last Thursday afternoon, according to Riverhead Town police. The suspect fled on foot.

Another man stole three sweatshirts from the same store and fled in a blue BMW, according to police.

• Peter Murro, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated following a crash on Middle Country Road and Wading River Manor Road in Calverton Monday night.

• A man stole $400 worth of electronics from the Best Buy store on Route 58 Sunday night, according to police.

• A Calverton woman reported being scammed out of $300 by an unknown person last Thursday afternoon in Calverton, according to police.

• An Aquebogue woman told police last Wednesday that someone had illegally used her Social Security number to file for unemployment benefits.

• Someone “keyed” a car parked on Grove Street in Riverhead Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.