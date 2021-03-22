Virtual Meet the Candidates event scheduled Thursday for Riverhead Free Library board of trustees

The Riverhead Free Library will host a virtual Meet the Candidates event Thursday night as seven candidates vie for three seats on the nine-member board of trustees.

One incumbent, Janet O’Hare, is seeking reelection while two other incumbents, Louise Wilkinson and John Muntzel, have served two terms and cannot run again, according to library director Kerrie McMullen-Smith.

The six other candidates on the ballot are Susan Berdinka, Gina Chinese, Sharon Blumstein, Dr. Lee Lew, Monique Genchi and James Wagner.

The Zoom can be accessed by clicking here. It starts at 6:30 p.m.

The budget and trustee vote is scheduled for Tuesday, April 6 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The library published bios on each of the candidates. They can be read here.

Read more about the $4.1 million budget here.