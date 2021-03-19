Riverhead police seek public’s help to locate 16-year-old girl

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Little Flower Children and Family Services.

Police said Alexis Vasquez left the Wading River campus on her own without permission as a passenger in a possible Uber vehicle. Her destination was a possible address in the Brentwood area. No foul play is suspected, police said.

Alexis is Black, 5-foot-3, 130 pounds with a light complexion, brown eyes, short brown hair. She was last seen wearing black/brown square frame glasses, a red jacket, black hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and white/pink sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.