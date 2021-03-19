Riverhead officials urging residents to sign up for vaccinations at county center after additional doses secured

The Pfizer vaccine. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Riverhead Town secured additional COVID-19 vaccinations and is urging town residents who are age 60 or older or have comorbidities to sign up, Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said.

The vaccines are in addition to the 300 doses the town previously received for this weekend, she said. It was unclear how many additional vaccinations the town received, but Ms. Aguiar said that people with comorbidities have been added to the list of people who qualify for the vaccinations.

The vaccinations will be available from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday by Sun River Health at the county center on 300 Center Drive in Riverside. Vaccines were already being administered Friday at the same time.

Pre-registration is required. Those seeking a vaccination should call (631) 727-3200 ext. 653 or ext. 290. Pre-registering can also be done on the Town of Riverhead website.

More information on additional vaccine sites can be found at the Suffolk County Department of Health website and the State Department of Health. A state-run mass vaccination site opened Friday at the campus of Stony Brook Southampton.