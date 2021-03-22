DA warns of illegal drugs made to look legitimate, buildings proposed for Calverton

Counterfeit Adderall pills. (Credit: District Attorney’s Office)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, March 22.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

DA: Illegal drugs made to look legitimate are being sold in Suffolk

Two new buildings proposed in Calverton for trade shops or warehousing

Virtual Meet the Candidates event scheduled Thursday for Riverhead Free Library board of trustees

For one family, learning more about Down syndrome was the key

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

New mixed-use development with up to 40 affordable apartments proposed in Greenport

Southold Fire Department collects items for distribution to assist area food banks

NORTHFORKER

Paumanok, Pindar bring home top awards in New York Wine Classic

One Minute on the North Fork: An afternoon at Browder’s Birds

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 54 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 32.