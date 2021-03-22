Zbigniew Jan Aleksandrowicz, known as Alex to his friends and co-workers and as Benny to his family and family friends, became an angel on March 13, 2021, after a grueling two-year battle with gastric cancer, which he valiantly fought to the very end.

Benny was born in Lesnice, Poland, on March 2, 1950, and emigrated to the United States in 1965 with his mother, Irene; father, Jerzy; sisters, Donna and Margaret; and brothers, Andrzej and George.

After settling on Long Island, Benny graduated from Riverhead (N.Y.) High School. He then immediately joined the United States Navy, in 1970. His first assignment took him to Key West, Fla., where he met, fell deeply in love with and then married Sherri, his wife of 48 years. With full hearts, they excitedly welcomed two daughters and began their life together.

Some of Benny’s (Alex’s) subsequent naval assignments, after settling and making a home in Jacksonville, Fla., included Naval Station Mayport, USS Forrestal CV-59, USS Saratoga CV-60 and his final assignment at Naval Air Station Jacksonville, as senior chief. Following his retirement from serving his country for 26 years in the Navy, he went on to work for civilian contractors in both Mayport and at NAS Jacksonville.

Benny’s hobbies and passions in life consisted of bowling, as a younger man — sometimes perfect games of 300; being an avid golfer — with weekly, dedicated practice toward golfing his age; saltwater fishing tournaments in the Florida Keys with his family, which then led to maintaining and caring for his very own saltwater coral fish tank; being an adoring, devoted and proud father to his daughters, Kathi and Kelsi, and loving grandfather to his two grandchildren, Haley and Jack.

Benny (Alex) was a man of unshakable conviction, a man of faith, honor and immense integrity. He not only served and protected his country but did the same for his family and all that he loved. Benny was enormously proud of his family and offered complete, unconditional love, at all times. He was a devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Ben (Alex) Aleksandrowicz will be deeply missed, as he was loved by all who knew him.

He was our Rock, and his Love our Anchor.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes to have donations sent to the following: First Tee – North Florida (firstteenorthflorida.org).

