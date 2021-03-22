Calverton resident Jack Serrano died March 18, 2021, at Westhampton Care Center. He was 82.

Born March 20, 1938, in Floral Park, he was the son of Evaristo and Jovina Serrano. He was a graduate of Bishop Loughlin High School in Brooklyn and Pace University. He married Margaret Paccione in 1959.

Mr. Serrano was a finance director with AT&T, then finance director for the City of New York Water Authority.

He was a past treasurer of the Windcrest East Homeowners Association. Family said he enjoyed golf.

He is survived by his wife; his children, Steven, of Willison Park and Karen Newlands of North Carolina; his sibling, George DeLorenzo of California; and four grandchildren.

Arrangements for private services were handled by McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.