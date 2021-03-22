Riverhead resident Willie B. Morris died March 17, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 70.

Born July 24, 1950, in Marianna, Ark., he was the son of Henry and Anna Mae (Foreman) Morris.

Mr. Morris worked as a landscaper. He was a member of Galilee Church of God in Christ in Riverhead. Family said he enjoyed OTB and his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Leola; his daughter, Connie Brown of Illinois; his stepchildren, Betty Bynum of Riverhead, Tommy Miles of Riverhead and Barry Wiggins of Queens; his brother, Roosevelt, of Arkansas; his sisters, Francile Cooper of Arkansas, Shirley Langston of Wisconsin, Erma Bryant of Arkansas, Velma Tyson of Minnesota and Emma Jean Shumate of Arkansas; and many grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, March 25, from 11 a.m. to noon at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a funeral service at noon. Interment will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.