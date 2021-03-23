Paul R. Kern

Paul R. Kern of Baiting Hollow had his ticket punched and number called on Thursday, March 22, 2021, at the age of 77.

Born in Kew Gardens, N.Y., on May 6, 1943, he spent most of his life on Long Island and had a career in law enforcement as a police officer, retiring after 30 years. Paul was also a lifelong mechanic of planes, cars, lawn mowers, anything that needed fixing; an inspector for the FAA; and a collector of stuff — as he always said, “It’s not hoarding if your stuff is cool.”

Paul was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Laura Kern. He is survived by his wife, Louise, and children, Allison (Chris), Jennifer (Jim), Thomas (Lisa) and George (Lauren). He is also survived by his grandchildren, Andrew, Abigail, Taylor, Sarah, Ella, Kendall, Jack and Max; along with his siblings, Peter (Carol), Patrick (Jeannette) and Philip (Christine); and his beloved nieces and nephews. He is also survived by too many friends to mention; you know who are, so no need to call you out.

Per Paul’s wishes, cremation was chosen and McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead was entrusted with his care. A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 27, at 3 p.m., at Baiting Hollow Congregational Church, 2416 Sound Ave., Baiting Hollow, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Paul’s name to Riverhead Animal Shelter, 324 Church Ave., Riverhead, NY 11901 or the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center, 228 West Montauk Highway, Hampton Bays, NY 11946.

