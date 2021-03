Riverhead resident Joann C. Bell died March 17, 2021, at the Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Quiogue. She was 71.

She was born Aug. 29, 1949, in Southampton, to Aaron and Margaret (Gaines) Bell.

She graduated from Riverhead High School in 1967 and worked as a housecleaner in the Riverhead area.

Predeceased by her sister Margaret, she is survived by her sister Jacqueline Robinson of Riverhead.

McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.