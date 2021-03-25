Van Helmond to run again for Riverhead highway superintendent, new book on farm labor camps

William Van Helmond. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, March 25.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Van Helmond to run again for Riverhead highway superintendent as Libertarian

New book, ‘Dust for Blood,’ details history of farm labor camps

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Greenport Village official arrested on child pornography charge

NORTHFORKER

Our April magazine issue celebrates the North Fork at Home

Disset Chocolate launches Cutchogue storefront with an Easter scavenger hunt

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 64 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 46.