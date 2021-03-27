Residents can ‘Lite up Riverhead’ May 7 in support of the Class of 2021

Mary Maki, left, and Diane Tucci at Thursday’s Town Board work session. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The Riverhead High School Parent Teacher Student Organization is looking to “Lite Up Riverhead” on May 7.

Residents can purchase Blue Waves lanterns that will be turn on in unison at dusk May 7 in a show of support for the students in Riverhead High School’s Class of 2021.

“The Class of 2021 Seniors have missed out on so many traditions due to the pandemic which also affected them in their junior year,” the Lite Up Riverhead website states. “In addition, our high schoolers lost almost all their sports and extracurricular activities due to the budget. We want to give them something inspirational, a new tradition and memory.”

The PTSO is selling the lanterns on its website, where people can place their order through April 14. Pickup dates will run from April 28 to May 5.

At dusk May 7, the PTSO is asking people to turn on their lanterns, according to Mary Maki, the high school PTSO president, who along with PTSO member Diane Tucci, made a presentation before the Riverhead Town Board Thursday.

The thick plastic lanterns, which are being sold for $10 each, come with two stakes and one battery-operated candle per light. The lanterns come in blue or white and can be personalized with one word for an additional $5.

“Let’s face it, the high school seniors have come upon challenges that no once expected and it has been very difficult,” said Councilwoman Catherine Kent, a former teacher.

The lanterns can be ordered at liteupriverhead.com.

The PTSO also can be reached via email at [email protected].

The lanterns can be purchased in a bulk order of 12 for $100 or six for $50.

The PTSO is also looking to make sure every senior gets an “Adopt a Senior” lawn sign.

The lawn signs have been ordered and will be launched in the second week in April, Ms. Maki said.

“Not every senior got adopted last year, so we want to make sure every single senior gets a light and gets adopted,” she said.

There are 468 seniors and a little over 200 have been adopted already, she said.

The PTSO is also looking for volunteers and donations. They can be reached by email at [email protected].