Blotters: Police investigating armed robbery; Wading River woman charged for driving without license

Southampton Town police are investigating an armed robbery reported March 20 in the vicinity of Ludlam Avenue and Pebble Way.

Patrol officers responded to the location at approximately 11:43 p.m. and found two male victims who stated that three men and existed a red vehicle displaying handguns. One victim reported he was punched and kicked and the men took his cell phone and left the area, police said.

Detectives are investigating to identify the suspects. Anyone with information can contact 631-702-2230.

• Police cited Jessica Johnson, 34, of Wading River, for driving with a suspended license on Nugent Drive in Riverside Friday evening.

She was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket, according to officials.

• A Riverside woman contacted police last Thursday after discovering her email account was hacked and noticed a pending $535 Tom Ford charge on her credit card.

The woman informed the company that she did not place the order and was advised by police to cancel her account and continue monitoring her credit report, according to a report.

A man was observed on surveillance footage stealing a yellow DeWalt tool kit from the Riverview Lofts apartments on West Main Street last Monday afternoon, according to police, who said the stolen items were worth about $300.

The suspect was observed leaving with the bag and walking off in an unknown direction, according to police.

• Two men stole about $1,800 worth of merchandise from Best Buy last Thursday and drove off heading west in a black vehicle, according to police.

• A Baiting Hollow woman told police that an unknown man acting as a representative of a bank transferred $7,000 into an unknown account Friday, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• A window was broken by an unknown person at Greenview Motel on West Main Street last Tuesday night. An officer will review video footage of the area, police said.

• An Aquebogue woman told police last Thursday that an unknown person used her Social Security number to file for unemployment benefits, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.