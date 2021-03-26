Main Road closed in Jamesport after vehicle strikes utility pole

An SUV crashed into a utility pole on Main Road in Jamesport Friday. (Credit: Tara Smith)

Police have closed off a portion of Main Road in Jamesport after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole Friday afternoon.

The road is closed in both directions between Washington Avenue and South Jamesport Avenue as crews respond to fix the damaged pole, which was leaning over the roadway near the North Fork Liquor location.

The SUV was headed eastbound and it’s unclear why it left the roadway and crashed, according to Riverhead Town police at the scene. The driver was being examined by members of the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps and did not appear to suffer any serious injury. No other vehicles were involved in the accident.

The Jamesport Fire Department responded to the scene as well.

It’s unclear how long it will take to fix the pole, and an officer said the windy conditions could make it more challenging.