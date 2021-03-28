Riverhead resident James D. Giarraputo died March 24, 2021, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. He was 84.

Born Feb. 15, 1937, he was the son of Anthony and Lillian (Leonardi) Giarraputo.

Mr. Giarraputo was a retired officer with New York City Police Department. He worked in the NYPD Youth Aid Division.

He is survived by his wife, Vita Ann; his sons, James W. (Melissa) and Steven G.; and his grandsons, Logan and Luke.

The family will receive visitors Sunday, March 28, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 29, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Entombment will follow at St. Charles Cemetery in Farmingdale.

