Expanded eligibility to open COVID-19 vaccines to anyone age 30 or older Tuesday

Scenes from the first day of COVID-19 vaccinations at the Stony Brook Southampton mass vaccination site. (Credit: Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Office)

Any New Yorkers age 30 or older will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine starting 8 a.m. Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday.

The governor also said the vaccine will be open to anyone age 16 or older starting 8 a.m. April 6, effectively opening the vaccination to the entire state’s population after the gradual rollout that began in mid-December.

The current age restrictions limited the vaccine to anyone age 50 or older.

President Biden earlier this month had set a May 1 target for states to make all residents eligible for the vaccine.

“Today we take a monumental step forward in the fight to beat COVID,” Mr. Cuomo said in a statement. “As we continue to expand eligibility, New York will double down on making the vaccine accessible for every community to ensure equity, particularly for communities of color who are too often left behind. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, but until we get there it is more important than ever for each and every New Yorker to wear a mask, socially distance and follow all safety guidelines.”

Just over 28% of the Suffolk County population has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the Suffolk County Department of Health. More than 233,000 people in the county, or about 15.7%, have completed the vaccine series. Just under 30% of the state’s population has received at least one dose.

Vaccination appointments can be made through several locations by checking the county health department website and state health department website.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “children and adolescents younger than 16 years of age are not authorized to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at this time. Children and adolescents younger than 18 years of age are not authorized to receive the Moderna or Janssen COVID-19 vaccines at this time.”