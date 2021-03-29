Riverhead resident Timothy V. Benton died March 17, 2021, at Medford Multi Care Center. He was 84.

Born Feb. 14, 1937, in North Carolina, he was the son of Jordan Benton and Alice Hayes Cooper.

Mr. Benton was a former assistant superintendent of the Riverhead Town Highway Department. He enjoyed racing, barbecues and being with friends and family.

Predeceased by his parents and siblings, he is survived by his wife, Shirley Womack-Benton; his children, Cindy Riddick, Chavis Easton and Shennile Riddick; Shirley’s children, Patricia Womack, Henry Womack Jr., Troy Womack (Penny) and Kevin Womack Sr. (Evelyn); and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family received visitors March 26 at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, followed by a funeral service.

