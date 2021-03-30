Daily Update: Vaccine eligibility expands, town seeks developer for revitalization
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, March 30.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Town seeks ‘master developer’ for Railroad Avenue
Expanded eligibility to open COVID-19 vaccines to anyone age 30 or older Tuesday
Town Board approves police reform plan, officials support body cams
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
‘Perseverance and commitment’ for top graduating students in Class of 2021
Town tweaks code to allow architects to serve on Historic Preservation Commission
NORTHFORKER
Hidden North Fork: This Greek market is our go-to for gifts
One Minute on the North Fork: A foggy walk at Hallock State Park Preserve
WEATHER
Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 39.