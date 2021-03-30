Jamesport resident Victor Mosciatti died March 28, 2021, at Stony Brook Eastern Long Island Hospital. He was 102.

He was born Nov. 14, 1918, in Rome, Italy, to Ruggero and Anna (Gennari) Mosciatti.

Mr. Mosciatti worked as a cabinetmaker for Family Lumber in Bethpage.

He is survived by his son, Roger (Carol); his daughter, Fiorella (Vincent) Casdia; three grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

Services were private. Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

