Daily Update: Grassroots effort to preserve land underway, renewed push for high-speed rail

Part of the plan calls for upgrading service between Riverhead and Ronkonkoma by adding an electrified track. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, March 31.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Could a high-speed rail transform transportation in the Northeast?

Town Board approves police reform plan, officials support body cams

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Residents, Peconic Land Trust hope to preserve property along New Suffolk Avenue

NORTHFORKER

Dream Day: An all-outdoors outing in Calverton

WEATHER

Expect partly sunny skies today with a high temperature near 60 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain and thunderstorms will move into the area this evening and the low tonight will be around 42.