Man arrested for assaulting child, opioids raged during pandemic

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, April 1.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

DA: Riverhead man indicted for sexual abuse; Good Samaritan alerted police from Route 58 parking lot

During COVID, another crisis continued: opioids

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

In split vote, Southold Town Board approves police reform plan

Southold officer punched at altercation in Greenport

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Spring is here and so is our roundup of things we’re most excited for this season

How an insurance analyst and construction worker started a chicken farm

WEATHER

Expect rain early today with a high near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The low tonight will be around 30.