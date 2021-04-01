Man arrested for assaulting child, opioids raged during pandemic
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
DA: Riverhead man indicted for sexual abuse; Good Samaritan alerted police from Route 58 parking lot
During COVID, another crisis continued: opioids
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
In split vote, Southold Town Board approves police reform plan
Southold officer punched at altercation in Greenport
NORTHFORKER
Podcast: Spring is here and so is our roundup of things we’re most excited for this season
How an insurance analyst and construction worker started a chicken farm
WEATHER
Expect rain early today with a high near 49 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
The low tonight will be around 30.