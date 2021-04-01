Cops: Driver dies in early morning crash at EPCAL entrance

A 61-year-old Coram man died in a two-car crash early Thursday morning near the entrance to Enterprise Park at Calverton, according to Riverhead Town police.

Police said Leonor Parra-Nunez was driving a Nissan Maxima north on Burman Boulevard and failed to stop at a red light at the intersection with Route 25. His vehicle was struck by a Chevrolet Equinox SUV driven by Rolando Ajcuc-Chamale, 33, of Calverton. The SUV was traveling east on Route 25, police said.

Members of the Wading River Fire Department responded to extricate Mr. Parra-Nunez from the vehicle and he was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center by the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said.

Mr. Ajcuc-Chamale was treated at the scene for injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

Police responded at around 6:14 a.m. and found “two heavily damaged vehicles.” The SUV was still in the intersection, while the Nissan was in a nearby wooded area.

Riverhead detectives responded as well as the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction team to investigate the crash. The road was closed for several hours during the investigation and later reopened, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.

The Ridge Fire Department also responded to the crash.