Driver dies in early morning crash at EPCAL entrance, Artists sought for vaccine poster competition

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, April 2.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Cops: Driver dies in early morning crash at EPCAL entrance

Drag racing enthusiast proposes series of 14 events to be held on EPCAL runway

Artists sought for poster competition aimed at raising confidence in vaccine

Town files suit against state DEC for refusal to grant EPCAL subdivision approval

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Women’s Lacrosse: Mattituck grad is Tar Heels’ all-time leader in points, assists

NORTHFORKER

Where to get Easter treats on the North Fork

North Fork Open Houses: 6 listings to check out for the weekend of April 3

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high near 42 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The sun is supposed to shine all weekend with temperatures climbing back to 60 on Easter Sunday.