Driver injured after SUV flips onto side in single-vehicle crash Friday

An overturned vehicle on Sound Avenue in Northville Friday morning. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

A woman was injured in an accident Friday morning when her SUV flipped onto its side on Sound Avenue in Northville, according to Riverhead Town police.

The driver was headed east and allegedly swerved to avoid another vehicle and ran off the road, crashing into a tree and leaving the SUV flipped on its side.

The Riverhead Fire Department and Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps responded to the scene and the woman was transported to Stony Brook University Medical Center. The extent of injuries was not clear.

No passengers were in the Toyota 4runner, police said.

The crash occurred just west of Pier Avenue. The road is currently open in both directions.