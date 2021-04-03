Blotters: Single-car crash in Flanders results in arrest

Southampton Town police arrested a 54-year-old Riverside man on drug charges after he was caught littering with a drug pipe on the ground on Riverleigh Avenue last Tuesday.

Brian Jenkins was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after he was found to be in possession of crack-cocaine, and with one violation, officials said.

• Police arrested a 26-year-old from Freeport for driving under the influence of drugs following a single-car crash in Flanders Monday morning.

According to police, Donald Fahrbach Jr. crashed into a pole near the intersection of Flanders Road and Enterprise Zone Drive shortly before noon. He was found to be intoxicated and charged with DUI drugs, a misdemeanor. Mr. Fahrbach sustained minor injuries and was released on an appearance ticket, The crash downed several wires, and southbound traffic was diverted briefly as PSEG responded for repairs.

• Albi Vargas-Jaquez, 35, was arrested for driving with a revoked license along Old Riverhead Road in Hampton Bays last Wednesday morning.

Police stopped Mr. Vargas-Jaquez for a traffic infraction and discovered his license had been revoked due to a DWI charge in 2018. He was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and released on an appearance ticket, according to officials.

• A Riverhead man was arrested early Sunday morning on drug charges following a traffic stop in Riverside.

Mickey Laverne Hill, 32, who was a passenger in the vehicle, was charged with a felony count of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance after police discovered crack cocaine and marijuana.

Officers pulled over the vehicle at 1:20 a.m. for an equipment violation, police said. Officers smelled marijuana in the vehicle and charged the driver with a violation for unlawful possession of marijuana. The driver was released on an appearance ticket for a future court date.

Mr. Hill was held for a morning arraignment.

• A woman told police last Tuesday that someone stole $1,360 from her purse at the Riverside Laundry on West Main Street last Tuesday, according to Riverhead Town police.

• Gelber Lopez-Perez, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving under the influence and possession of marijuana Sunday morning on West Main Street.

• A black and gray GT mountain bike was reported stolen from the lot outside TJ Maxx in Riverside last Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

• A Calverton man told police Friday that an unknown person illegally filed for unemployment using his Social Security number.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.