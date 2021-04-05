Driver injured in SUV crash, new wellness studio opening in Riverhead

An overturned vehicle on Sound Avenue in Northville Friday morning. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, April 5.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Driver injured after SUV flips onto side in single-vehicle crash Friday

New yoga, wellness studio to open in Riverhead

Column: Oyster growers face a new challenge

Guest Spot: The benefits of protecting the dark sky

Football: Odd happenings, familiar result in SWR victory

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Driver in fatal Greenport hit and run sentenced to 3 to 9 years in prison

Public hearing set for April 8 on Greenport Village’s tentative $10.6M budget

Girls Volleyball: Young’s 15 assists, Foster’s 14 kills push Mattituck to victory

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: A taste of übergeek Brewery tasting room

Spruce up your home for spring, North Fork style

WEATHER

Expect sunny and breezy skies today with a high near 61 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 37.